Jay Leno ‘Not a Fan’ of Trump, Claims America Can Do ‘Better’

Comedian Jay Leno revealed he’s “not a fan” of former President Donald Trump, claiming that America can do “better” than a second Trump presidency.

Jay Leno broke with his long-standing tradition of not talking publicly about his politics in an interview this week on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

At one point, Piers Morgan asked Leno what he thought of Trump as a politician.

“I’m not a fan,” Leno replied, adding that he disagrees with Democrats’ efforts to kick Trump off the presidential ballot in various states. “I’m against that.”

“If the people want that person as president, that’s fine,” he continued. “I mean, I’m not a fan, and it has nothing to do with politics. I just don’t think morally — I think we could do a little bit better. You know all these indictments, whatever it might be.”

Leno explained his past policy of political neutrality.

“You know, when I did The Tonight Show, the idea was you made fun of both sides equally,” he said. “They’d both be angry. And I’d go, ‘Oh, that’s good.’ You know, they both think you’re supporting the other guy.”

He added: “Now, you’ve gotta take a side, and people are angry if you don’t.”

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, Leno helped host a celebrity fundraiser for then-candidate Joe Biden, along with Rob Reiner and Barbra Streisand.

The former NBC Tonight Show host spent much of last year recovering from a garage fire followed by a motorcycle wreck.

