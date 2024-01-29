Taylor Swift Could Impact Outcome of 2024 Presidential Election: Poll

A new poll shows that Taylor Swift could impact the outcome of this year’s presidential election, with 18 percent of voters saying they’re “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

The alarming results come from polling conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies. The survey, which had a sample size of 1,500 eligible voters, was conducted on January 18 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percent.

“She’s influenced popular culture, sports, the economics of entire regions of the U.S.,” communications consultant James Haggerty told Newsweek. “So why not politics and elections?”

The poll found 17 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to vote for a Swift-backed candidate, while 55 percent would be neither more nor less likely to do so.

Forty-five percent said they were fans of the singer, and 54 percent said they were not. Only 6 percent said they were not familiar with Swift.

In 2020, Taylor Swift threw her support behind Joe Biden, while repeatedly bashing then-President Donald Trump on social media.

But since the election, Swift has barely spoke of Biden as his unpopularity on both sides of the aisle continues to soar to historic levels amid skyrocketing consumer prices, unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, and war breaking out around the world.

So far, Swift hasn’t indicated whom she will endorse, but her past statements leave next to no doubt that she won’t be backing Trump, who is the likely GOP nominee.

In recent weeks, Taylor Swift has spent her Sundays at Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. With the Chiefs now heading for the Super Bowl, the omnipresent singer is widely expected to make an appearance on the most-watched TV broadcast of the year

