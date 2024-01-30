Report: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Dumped by Label BMG After Saying October 7 Hamas Terror Attack Was Justified

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has reportedly been dumped by his label BMG after the rock musician said the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack was justified, while also claiming Israel exaggerated the extent of the Hamas killings.

BMG is preparing to separate entirely from the veteran musician, unnamed sources told Variety.

The German company signed a publishing agreement with Waters in 2016 and was scheduled to release a new version of Pink Floyd’s seminal 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon last year, but new CEO Thomas Coesfeld canceled the deal, according to the report.

BMG hasn’t publicly commented on the matter.

Waters reportedly alluded to being “fired” by BMG in his sit-down interview with independent journalist Glenn Greenwald in November.

As Breitbart News reported, Waters used the Greenwald interview to air his beliefs about the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

When asked if he thought Hamas’ attacks were justified, Waters replied: “We don’t know what they did do. But was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah.”

Waters later said he doesn’t condone the killing of civilians, but insisted that Israel was exaggerating the extent and nature of the killings.

“The thing was thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies,” he said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.