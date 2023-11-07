Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Casts Doubt on October 7 Massacre in Israel: ‘We Don’t Know What [Hamas] Did’

In a series of mind-boggling claims, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has cast doubt on the events of October 7 when Hamas terrorists launched their slaughter of Israelis, even going so far as to say Hamas was justified in its attack, calling Israel an occupying force.

Roger Waters — who has long been a staunch pro-Palestinian activist — sat down with independent journalist Glenn Greenwald for the “System Update” show. During the interview, the rocker was asked about his initial reaction to the events of October 7.

Watch below:

“Let’s wait and see what happened, was my first reaction. My second reaction was — how the hell did the Israelis not know this was going to happen?” he said. “There’s something very fishy about that.”

When asked if he thought Hamas’ attacks were justified, Waters replied: “We don’t know what they did do. But was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah.”

Waters later said he doesn’t condone the killing of civilians, but insisted that Israel is exaggerating the extent and nature of the killings.

“The thing was thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies,” he said.

CNN reported a few days after the initial attack that a Hamas terror offensive on Kibbutz Kfar Aza resulted in babies being decapitated as part of larger massacre in the small Israeli village.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com