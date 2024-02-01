Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to New Manslaughter Charge in ‘Rust’ Shooting

(UPI) — Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty for a second time to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin, 65, who starred in the Western and was an executive producer, waived his right to an arraignment — which had been scheduled for Thursday — and entered his not guilty plea in a court filing.

According to the filing, Baldwin is not allowed to possess firearms among other conditions.

A grand jury in New Mexico, where the movie was being filmed, revived the criminal case against the actor on Jan. 19, nearly a year after the local district attorney’s case fell apart and his first involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped.

The decision to indict Baldwin again came after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence from special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Hutchins was shot and killed during filming on the Santa Fe set after Baldwin drew a revolver and pointed it toward the camera. The antique weapon, which was supposed to have been loaded with dummy rounds, discharged a real bullet that struck Hutchins and the movie’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said in a 2021 interview. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

The film’s armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, 27, has also pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Her attorneys said she “pleaded to provide more firearms training” on the set but was “denied and brushed aside.” Her trial is scheduled to start Feb. 21.

A trial date for Baldwin has not been set. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony, he could face up to 18 months in prison.