Right-Leaning Comedian Shane Gillis Slammed By Fans for Partnering with Woke Bud Light: ‘You Sold Out’

Comedian Shane Gillis is the latest right-leaning cultural figure to become a spokesman for Bud Light as the beleaguered beer brand seeks to win back conservatives following its disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

But Gillis’ fans aren’t thrilled by the news, with some accusing the comedian of selling out and others joking that Gillis is transitioning.

Shane Gillis announced his new deal in an Instagram post this week showing him touring Bud Light facilities. The post was tagged as a “paid partnership” with Bud Light,.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2u-_ofgGJw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fan reaction has been brutal so far.

“Congratulations. When is the transition surgery?” one fan commented.

“Bud Light is trying so hard and you sold out, well done,” another wrote.

“First year of womanhood for you too,” another joked.

“Dylan Mulshaney,” one added.

In recent months, Bud Light has also signed on Kid Rock and the UFC’s Dana White in an attempt to lure back faithful consumers who boycotted the beer over its embrace of transgenderism.

Kid Rock helped kick off the Bud Light boycott last year by using a firearm to obliterate cases of the beer.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is also launching a major Bud Light ad campaign during this year’s Super Bowl.

Following the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, Bud Light saw its sales take a dive while the U.S. chief Marketing officer for Anheuser-Busch, departed the company.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com