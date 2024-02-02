Darius Rucker, singer for Hootie & The Blowfish, was arrested on Thursday for a minor drug offense in Tennessee.

Law enforcement records showed that Rucker was arrested for a minor drug offense and booked on three separate misdemeanor charges. Per Yahoo News:

The country singer was taken into custody on Thursday, February 1, 2023, at around 10 am. Williamson County Sheriff’s Department booked the singer and he posed for a mugshot. It’s unclear what led up to the arrest, but the musician was arrested on two counts of “simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance” and on violation of the state’s vehicle registration law. The vehicle charge is related to having expired tags on the vehicle he was traveling in. An hour later, the singer was bonded out and released from custody.

Police have released no other information pertaining to Rucker’s arrest. He has been open in the past about his hard-partying, which includes drinking and drugs.

“Doing drugs and drinking every night — I’ve done that,” Rucker told the Los Angeles Times.

“We did a four-day [contest to see] who could stay up the longest. God, we used to do dumb stuff,” he added.

Rucker did, however, say he quit that lifestyle after becoming a husband and father.

“It’s just not how I want to live anymore,” he said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.