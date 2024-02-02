Nolte: 68% of CBS ‘After Midnight’ Jokes Attack Conservatives

A late-night game show produced by far-left Stephen Colbert targets conservatives with 68 percent of its political jokes.

The Media Research Center (MRC) crunched the numbers after ten episodes and found that After Midnight — which is hosted by someone named Taylor Tomlinson — “featured 38 political jokes, which comes out to 3.8 per episode which is considerably less than the other five daily late night shows” [emphasis throughout is original].

“However,” adds the MRC, “of those 26 have been directed towards conservatives, six toward liberals, and six towards those that could be deemed non-partisan.”

So 68 percent.

Out of respect for transparency, I should point out that this is the first time I’ve heard of After Midnight or Taylor Tomlinson. Still, it comes as no surprise that yet another late-night show, especially one involving that uptight prig Stephen Colbert, singles out the people they hate, i.e., you and I.

The MRC does add that if that 68 percent trend holds, “it would make After Midnight two percentage points more liberal than 2023 Jimmy Fallon [and] less liberal than 2023 Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and The Daily Show” [emphasis throughout is original].

Jokes aimed at the political right included “mocking certain Trump supporters trying to take down Taylor Swift [and a] segment focused on when Ron DeSantis withdrew from the GOP primary…focused on his Winston Churchill misquotation.”

This strikes me as the worst of it:

[Tomlinson] accuses the [Christian] church of being too weak on mental health issues—Tomlinson lost her mother to cancer when she was eight years old despite her prayers and her father quickly remarried—and too judgmental. To wit, she also spends a lot of time attacking Christian sexual ethics and “purity culture” and the most mean-spirited joke thus far is probably Tomlinson struggling to control herself when Sophie Buddle narrated a video about a day in the life of a billionaire’s wife, but the “joke” was that it was really about masturbation and Biblical understandings of sexual morality[.]

Boy, After Midnight sure sounds like a load of laughs. There is nothing like unwinding after a hard day’s work to some thirtysomething nitwit explaining the flaws in a religion that saved the world and outlasted its critics by about 2,000 years.

The struggle with Christianity is not to manufacture flaws. There are none. It is a perfect faith. The struggle (and joy) of Christianity is to meditate on it until you realize its perfection. But here’s CBS hiring some rocket scientist to expound on her Big Jesus Thinks.

The good news is that After Midnight is a replacement for James Corden’s Late Late Show, and the “same-day, on-air ratings for After Midnight’s first week fall short of Corden’s final season of The Late Late Show, which averaged about 800,000 nightly viewers[.]”

I will now return to never thinking about After Midnight or this Tomlinson cupcake ever again.

