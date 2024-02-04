Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys Racism During Acceptance Speech: ‘We Want Ya’ll to Get It Right’

Taking the stage by storm, Jay-Z used his Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday to engage in a brutal round of truth telling, calling out the Music Academy for the way it has treated black singers over the years while also making a reference to the ongoing crime wave terrorizing Los Angeles.

“When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” he said.

Jay-Z received the “Dr. Dre Global Impact Award” for his career work as a producer but used the bulk of his speech to calling out Grammys racism — specifically, rapper DMX being overlooked in 1998, and Beyoncé — who is Jay-Z’s wife — failing to win the Grammy’s top prize.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z said about Beyonce. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Blue Ivy joins Jay-Z on-stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/H87XxdAoN8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

He added: “We want y’all to get it right.”

Jay-Z even referenced the L.A. crime wave that has plagued the city under Democrat rule in recent years.

“Some of you will fee like you were robbed,” he said Sunday. “Some of you will get robbed.”

For 2022, L.A. experienced a nearly 12 percent surge in crime, including homicides, rape, robberies, armed assaults, and burglaries.

Los Angeles County recently enacted its zero-bail policy, which will allow criminals to return to the streets without posting bail money as they await their day in court.

The radical measure was a result of pressure from leftist activists who claimed cash bail is racist.

