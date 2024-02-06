The Amazing Way Country Star Toby Keith Helped Jump-Start Taylor Swift’s Career

INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Toby Keith performs during day 2 of Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2010 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Country music fans were stunned Tuesday when news broke that country star Toby Keith had passed away after a battle with cancer

The “Beer For My Horses” singer and songwriter dies at 62 from stomach cancer bringing a tidal wave of tributes for the singer from fellow stars, fans, and leaders across the country.

Keith was even praised by former President Donald Trump’s son, Don Trump, Jr., who insisted “We lost a legend.”

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has also been a big an of Keith. In 2022 she told Nashville’s WSMV that Keith was electric when he walked into a room.

“You’re in the room with him and you can feel it. There’s a power there, and you’re just like ‘Oh my God,'” Swift said of Keith. “I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I won’t see him and be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Toby Keith!'”

Swift has a good reason to feel kindly towards Keith as he was also a key person who helped launch her career as a top man with Show Dog Nashville records and Big Machine Records, the latter which was Swifts’ former label, the New York Post wrote.

While it was DreamWorks executive Scott Borchetta who first signed Swift with Big Machine, Keith was a key member of the team that helped get her career on the road.

Still, despite the important role that Keith had in Swift’s career, she has made no statements on his passing.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.