Donald Trump Jr. Honors Toby Keith: ‘We Lost A Legend’

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the death of country music star Toby Keith on Tuesday, saying, “We lost a legend.”

“Ugh. We lost a legend. R.I.P Toby Keith,” Trump Jr. wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a photo of himself with Toby Keith and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“He flew a flag in his yard till the day that he died….I’m completely shattered. An American Legend. Rest easy TK,” read the top-liked comment on Trump Jr.’s post.

“This is so heartbreaking,” another fan wrote. “Rest in peace Cowboy. My condolences and prayers to his family.”

“He was the absolute best! Nobody did more for our veterans!” a third commented.

“So sad,” another reacted. “He was an icon.”

Several others users wrote, “Prayers for his family.”

As Breitbart News reported, the “Red Solo Cup” singer, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family. He was 62.

