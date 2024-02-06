Tributes Pour in After the Passing of Country Music Legend Toby Keith: ‘He Was a True Patriot’

The world of country music woke to the news Tuesday that legendary “Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died from stomach cancer. He was 62.

As word spread his fans and admirers quickly made their feelings known on social media outlets with Donald Trump Jr. leading the way on X. “Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P Toby Keith.” was his tribute.

Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P Toby Keith. pic.twitter.com/1qIrem9iJK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2024

John Rich of Big & Rich took to X, writing, “Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.”

They soon had company.

Dad, what was it like when Toby Keith sang, “We’ll put a boot in your ass, it's the American way”? pic.twitter.com/RIJ3CAvgqK — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) February 6, 2024

In honor of Toby Keith passing, here’s the most American minute of your life 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4xdxSECdib — papisupreme (@calbanks_euhoun) February 6, 2024

"Never apologize for being patriotic. F*ck 'em." – Toby Keith RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/XOl0x8YT7V — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2024

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

Those of us who were born into the Reagan era grew up with this feeling that America was indestructible. 9/11 shattered that sense of confidence and Toby Keith renewed it with his powerful song, Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue. RIP to a true cultural icon. #RIPTobyKeith pic.twitter.com/3ewh1QFtS8 — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) February 6, 2024

Many more turned to the comments section on Keith’s verified Instagram page, which announced his death.

“God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it,” singer Randy Houser offered in salutation.

Channing Wilson wrote, “Hate to hear this. You fought hard brother. Prayers for his family. RIPTK.”

“Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away. I’ve been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus,” Stephen Baldwin commented.