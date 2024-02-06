Tributes Pour in After the Passing of Country Music Legend Toby Keith: ‘He Was a True Patriot’

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Recording artist Toby Keith performs during ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)
Simon Kent

The world of country music woke to the news Tuesday that legendary “Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died from stomach cancer. He was 62.

As word spread his fans and admirers quickly made their feelings known on social media outlets with Donald Trump Jr. leading the way on X. “Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P Toby Keith.” was his tribute.

John Rich of Big & Rich took to X, writing, “Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.”

They soon had company.

Many more turned to the comments section on Keith’s verified Instagram page, which announced his death.

“God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it,” singer Randy Houser offered in salutation.

Channing Wilson wrote, “Hate to hear this. You fought hard brother. Prayers for his family. RIPTK.”

“Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away. I’ve been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus,” Stephen Baldwin commented.

