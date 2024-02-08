A bar in Florida is serving drinks in red Solo cups until the end of the week as a tribute to country music star Toby Keith, who passed away Monday at the age of 62.

The idea is in homage to his song Red Solo Cup that was released over 10 years ago, WTAE reported Thursday.

In a social media post Tuesday, Lake Harris Hideaway bar said, “In Honor of Toby Keith we will be serving in the red solo cup the rest of the week . RIP Toby Keith,” and shared an image of numerous bags of the cups:

Social media users were quick to reply to the post, one individual writing, “Such a great tribute to Toby! We loved him. We’ll be in for a drink. Cheers!”

“Now, this is a wonderful tribute to a great patriot,” another person stated, while someone else said, “Class Act Hideaway!”

The singer-songwriter passed away on Monday surrounded by loved ones following a battle with stomach cancer, according to the Associated Press (AP):

He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs. … Keith worked as a roughneck in the oil fields of Oklahoma as a young man, then played semi-pro football before launching his career as a singer.

More Keith fans have come up with different and thoughtful ways to honor the beloved star, per KOCO:

Following his death, a woman in Moore, Oklahoma, created an online petition to make February 5 “National Red Solo Cup Day” to honor Keith, KOCO reported.

“This isn’t just about commemorating a beloved artist; it’s about celebrating the spirit of unity, camaraderie, and joy that Toby Keith embodied in his song ‘Red Solo Cup.’ This song has been played over 50 million times on Spotify alone (Spotify Charts), underscoring its widespread popularity and cultural significance,” the petition reads.