Politico: ‘Could Taylor Swift Tilt Florida Blue? It’s Democrats’ Wildest Dream’

“It’s so close to the election, and we hope that there’s a message included to encourage folks, especially her fans, to go vote,” said Frost. “We need the help.”

Democrats, for instance, will be planning voter registration drives at her concerts and will “hold listening sessions and karaoke parties of her music as part of ‘A Day of Action (Taylor’s Version)’ when her new album is released in April.”

Democrats are also hoping that Swift will use her Miami concerts to discuss issues concerning young people in Florida. Per Politico:

Jayden D’Onofrio, who chairs the Florida Democratic Party’s Youth Council, said party members would be at all Swift’s concerts to ensure they’re engaging young people. D’Onofrio, who also leads the Florida Future Leaders PAC geared toward high school and college students, added: “People care about her. People understand the importance of her. She is a youth icon.” That Florida Democrats are pinning their hopes on a mega star like Swift speaks volumes of the state of the party. The once reliable swing state now leans Republican, with the GOP holding supermajorities in the state Legislature as well as every position in the Cabinet. Republicans outnumber Democrats in voter registration numbers by almost 780,000 voters and former President Donald Trump won Florida in 2016 and 2020.

Swift endorsed Biden in the 2020 election but has not said if she will endorse someone in this next election cycle. As Breitbart News reported, her political activism could be helpful to Democrats in this election.

“A new poll shows that Taylor Swift could impact the outcome of this year’s presidential election, with 18 percent of voters saying they’re “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift,” it said.

“The alarming results come from polling conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies. The survey, which had a sample size of 1,500 eligible voters, was conducted on January 18 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percent,” it added.