Photos: Elon Musk Tweets Out ‘Racist, Sexist, Discriminatory Laws Enforced by Disney’s DEI Gestapo’

Billionaire Elon Musk this week shared photos of what he claimed were Disney’s alleged Diversity, Equity, Inclusion policies that he referred to as “mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism.”

Musk said he received the purported policies for Disney’s “General Entertainment Content” from an “anonymous source” as he shared the photos on his platform X. Disney General Entertainment (DGE) includes the company’s many television brands, including ABC, ABC News, FX Networks, Hulu Originals, and National Geographic. As noted by The Epoch Times, a “one-page document uploaded on Disney’s ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ website—a campaign launched in 2021 to amplify ‘underrepresented voices’—appears to include the same list of inclusion standards.”

“ABC Entertainment is listed at the top of the page instead of Disney, as shown in the document Mr. Musk published,” it added. “The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that ABC Entertainment launched the new set of inclusion standards in 2020, with a goal of achieving all four of its categories by May 2022.”

In his post, Musk referred to the policies as a “racist, sexist, etc discriminatory set of laws enforced by Disney’s DEI Gestapo.”

An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism! pic.twitter.com/npMy8YfA1j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

The standards include hiring up to 50 percent of actors from minority groups to serve as regular or recurring actors in their studio brand.

“No wonder most of their content produced over the past several years has sucked,” said Musk. “Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield is going to crush the creative process!”

Musk further said that the policies crush “the creative spirit of someone who just wants to make great art.”

“Walt Disney would despise Bob Iger,” asserted Musk.

As Breitbart News previously reported, leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit showed Disney corporate president Karey Burke saying that the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials” with LGBTQIA2S+ content, adding that her son told her, “Gen Z is 30 to 40 percent queerer than the other generations, mom, so Disney better get with it.”

Musk revealed the policies in the same week that actress Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company alleging that the company discriminated against her for being a conservative when they fired her from The Mandalorian in 2021.

“My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist,” she said. “It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.”

Elon Musk and X Corp will be providing financial support to Gina Carano in her lawsuit.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.