Disney Executive Celebrates ‘Targeting Gen Z and Millennials’ with LGBTQIA2S+ Content: ‘Nobody Stopped Us’

Leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit shows Disney corporate president Karey Burke saying that the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials” with LGBTQIA2S+ content, and that her son told her, “Gen Z is 30 to 40 percent queerer than the other generations, mom, so Disney better get with it.”

“When I was at Freeform, it was very much in the brand ethos of Freeform to be the tip of the spear when it comes to inclusion,” Burke explained of her experience working for another company, adding that the situation is very different at Disney, which caused her to “celebrate.”

“And we, like you, Latoya, we jumped up and down. We celebrated that. Nobody stopped us, and it felt great,” Burke said to Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau, who has admitted to having a “gay agenda,” and wanting to get “gay advanced” with regards to children’s content at Disney.

Watch Below:

Burke, who has one “pansexual” child and one transgender child, went on to say that she believes “nobody stopped us because we were targeting Gen Z and millennials.”

“We were targeting a young, I think, more open-minded — and now we know, as my son texted me this morning: ‘Gen Z is 30 to 40 percent queerer than the other generations, mom, so Disney better get with it,'” the Disney executive added.

This is not the first time Burke has been seen in leaked video footage talking about advancing LGBTQIA2S+ content in content geared toward children.

Previously leaked video from the summit also shows Burke claiming that not enough lead characters in Disney content are “LGBTQIA.”

“We had an open forum last week — where, again, the home of really incredible, groundbreaking LGBTQIA stories over the years where one of our execs stood up and said, ‘You know, we only have a handful of queer leads in our content,'” Burke said.

“And I went, ‘What? That can’t be true,'” she added. “And I realized it actually is true. We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories, and yet, we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters, and not have to be about gay stories.”

Watch Below:

