In Ash Wednesday Message, Mark Wahlberg Reveals Power of Prayer

During a visit with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, a-list Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg urged Christians to do more than just give up something for lent on Ash Wednesday.

Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie, star of the hit TV series The Chosen, spoke about the worldwide prayer meditations and Walhberg told host Ainsley Earhardt that he starts every day with prayer.

“People are always asking, what are you giving up? I’ve given many things up for Lent, whether it be… alcohol or something… sweet, but for me, it’s really about trying to do more,” Walhberg said, “trying to be better, trying to grow as a person, as a servant. God, a father, a husband… as an example… and using all that real-life experience that I have.”

He added that he gets on his knees every day.

He noted that fans often ask whey he can’t “have a normal schedule?’ My thing is, if I’m at home, I do all the things that I need to do that are personal time, before the kids and my wife get up,” the Father Stu star said. “I always get eight hours of sleep. It’s not like I’m burning the candle at both ends, per se. I’m getting the rest that I need. In a perfect world, I’ll go to bed at 7-7:30, wake up at 3-3:30 and then do my things, get those out of the way before I start my day with my family or work. … I have a lot to be grateful for.”

“I think it gives me a bit of credibility with people who have been struggling and who have faced adversity,” Wahlberg added.

“We just want to be able to do more, and I think, what better than to have Ash Wednesday fall on Valentine’s Day? Because where do you get more love than with the Lord and… in a time where there’s such a disconnect? We need things to bring people together and the power of prayer is doing that,” the star added.

For his part, Roumie added that starting the day with prayer is exactly what is needed, saying, ” think it sets everything up. It sets up your mind… It sets your spirit up for… the challenges, perhaps for the day and as well as the successes.”

“I think as Mark saying… starting the day with gratitude and knowing that… we’ve been given so much in this life, to be grateful for to God,” Roumie said.

The actors were part of a Super Bowl ad for Hallow.

