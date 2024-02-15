‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Got to ‘Know God Better’ by Reading Bible

Wonder Years star Danica McKellar says she got to “know God better” by embarking on a Bible reading challenge between shooting movies.

“Doing something regularly, that’s always a challenge, because we get busy,” McKellar, who co-hosted the 31st annual MovieGuide Awards last weekend, told Fox News.

“And my life doesn’t have a regular schedule to it — doing movies and then not doing movies — but I found that if I just did, like, two sessions [of Bible reading] a day for a little while, then I can catch up, like after shooting a movie,” the actress added.

McKellar went on to say that “The most rewarding part is just getting to know God better and understanding some of the patterns and then going, ‘Oh, this theme of ego versus humility is like really strong through the whole story, and maybe we should pay attention to that.'”

“And giving forgiveness, and the Lord’s prayer,” the Winter Palace star continued. “Obviously, this is a big, big deal, and we need to pay attention, because forgiving other people who have trespassed against us is one of the most challenging things that a human can do, and yet that is our task.”

McKellar concluded by saying that “seeing all that through the Bible again and again was just beautiful. Joseph forgiving his brothers, for example, in Genesis, I mean, incredible, and such a wonderful model for us all.”

In 2022, the actress revealed that her family had left Los Angeles, California, for a life in rural Tennessee, adding, “My Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me.”

