Celebrity Chef Andrew Gruel Blasts CA Democrat Barbara Lee Over $50 Minimum Wage Push

Celebrity Chef Andrew Gruel blasted California Democrat Congresswoman Barbara Lee for her proposal that the state Minimum Wage be raised to an unheard of $50 an hour.

Lee made her outrageous suggestion during a debate for California’s open senate seat once held by Diane Feinstein.

Gruel appeared on Fox News’s The Ingram Angle on Thursday and insisted that if Lee’s plan were put into effect, it would bankrupt small businesses.

The chef said that ““every single business” would go bankrupt over the congresswoman’s plan.

“Well let’s cut to the bottom line, every single business in California would go under, number one,” Gruel told Ingraham. “Number two, if she’s really serious about this, why don’t you go ahead and do it tomorrow and start with all the state-run employees at the DMV? Start paying them $50 an hour, see what happens.”

“Because they’re not serious about this. This lady is a moron and narcissist who’s saying stupid things to try to get attention at best,” Gruel exclaimed.

“At worst, she is trying to buy votes. This is going to lead to upward pressure on all wages,” he said. “It’s going to totally inflate the entire economy of California which is already there and there will be no independent businesses in California – 100 percent of the businesses will be run by the state and they will rely on the state. It’s communism-lite.”

During the debate, Lee claimed that a $50 an hour wage was “economically sustainable.”

“I know what worker productivity means and that means that you have to make sure that your employees are taken care of and have a living wage,” Lee claimed. “$104,000 for a family of one, barely enough to get by, low income because of the affordability crisis. So just do the math. Do the math.”

Lee is one of three Democrats vying for Feinstein’s seat, including Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. All three candidates are sitting congresspeople.

