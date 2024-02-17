Barbra Streisand Defends Fani Willis: ‘A Woman Is Allowed to Have a Private Life’

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand has found her next big role: defense attorney for Fulton County district attorney Fanni Willis.

Barbra Streisand has argued her case for the embattled Fani Willis, who is on trial in Georgia for her alleged ethical violations in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants.

Willis has admitted to engaging in a love affair with her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, who happens to be leading the Trump case. But Streisand doesn’t see that as an ethical problem.

” A woman is allowed to have a private life and still be in public service,” Streisand argued in an X post on Friday.

District Attorney Fani Willis acquitted herself admirably against the charges of conflict of interest. A woman is allowed to have a private life and still be in public service. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 16, 2024

On Thursday, Fani Willis threw a temper tantrum on the witness stand, leading the judge to pause the proceedings.

Willis faces serious consequences if found guilty for her alleged ethical violations, including disbarment and even prosecution.

Barbra Streisand is one of President Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood cheerleaders. She recently said she “can’t live in this country” if former President Donald Trump is reelected in 2024, adding that she thinks Biden has “done a good job.”

