Bill Maher Torches Media’s 2024 Coverage: ‘Donald Trump Is Not Adolf Hitler’

HBO’s Bill Maher torched the establishment media’s 2024 election coverage on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, saying “Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler.”

During his monologue, Maher said that “everyone has to stop turning the hyperbole knob up to 11” before playing a clip of Fox News host Sean Hannity saying, “Every single thing you can think of is worse under Joe Biden.”

There are still nine months before the election, and my nerves are already shot. pic.twitter.com/4HywOco6UR — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 17, 2024

“Oh, for fuck’s sake, Kimberley, stop being such a drama queen or go change your pad,” Maher quipped. “Right, the American dream is dead because Mars bars used to cost a dollar and now they cost $1.25.”

“Yes, everything is worse under Biden. The flowers don’t smell as sweet, the Wi-Fi is slower, IHOP tables are stickier, boners aren’t as stiff, and even the fentanyl doesn’t hit like it used to,” the Real Time host continued.

“It just gets so dull constantly hearing the same talking points you know they would be making no matter how things were going,” Maher added.

Maher, however, conceded that he would not choose President Joe Biden as his partner in Squid Game, referring to Netflix’s hit Korean series about a life-or-death contest.

“Now, would I choose Joe Biden as my partner in the Squid Games? No,” the talk show host said.

Maher went on to praise Biden, claiming that unemployment is low and the stock market is high — while inflation continues to devastate the U.S. economy.

The Real Time host then segued to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), asking why the “liberal media” always goes to “def-con one right away” when talking about the Florida governor.

“For a while, liberal media was full of headlines and quotes about how not only was Ron DeSantis just as bad as Trump, he would be worse — more dangerous than Trump, who’s Hitler,” Maher said.

“Okay, Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler,” Maher joked. “Just a big fan.”

“Does everything have to go to def-con one right away?” the talk show host asked. “Can’t you just not like DeSantis, but concede he’s not Trump?”

