Sylvester Stallone Hired Navy SEALs to Teach Daughters Self-Defense Before They Moved to New York City

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone wasn’t taking any chances with the safety of his daughters when they decided to move to New York City. He even hired members of the Navy SEALs to teach them self-defense.

The girls have admitted that their Rambo star dad put them through a rigorous training session ahead of their move to the Big Apple in an interview with the New York Post.

Two of Stallone’s stunning daughters, Sistine, 25, and Sophia, 27, moved to the big city in 2023, but not before daddy had his say about the whole idea, they said.

“It was the hardest. It was about six hours we were in those woods,” Sistine, told the paper as Season 2 of the Stallone family reality show, The Family Stallone, is set to premieres on Feb. 21.

“Sophia and I got our asses whooped by these guys. They were the real deal,” Sistine added. “And I’m not surprised my dad put us through something like this because our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque, self-defense trainings.”

They even revealed that Stallone put his daughters through a morning routine when they were growing up.

“It was a rigorous routine. Every day at 6 a.m., he would make us eat eggs with ketchup. For some reason, that combination … to bulk up,” said Sophia told the Post. “But then it was a lot of sit ups, push ups, pull ups, clean and jerks.”

The Navy SEALs self-defense training was filmed for the Paramount+ reality series.

The two young women were even tasked with catching a chicken in the training session.

“That is deceivingly hard. I went in there a little cocky, no pun intended,” Sistine joked. “I got beat by the chicken.”

Sylvester, 77, shares the three girls with wife Jennifer Flavin. Stallone also had two boys with ex-wife Sasha Czack, Sage and Seargeoh. Sadly, Sage passed away at the age of 36 from heart disease in 2012.

All three girls say that their father is over protective and added that they don’t think their actor father will ever be totally at ease with them living in New York City. But Sophia noted, “It helps that my mom tracks us on (the app) Find My Friends so they know where we are.”

“I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous,” Sistine said. “He’s like a classic, overprotective dad. Three daughters at an age where, you know, we’re kind of all over the place and we’re out and about.”

Stallone’s third daughter, Scarlet, 21, lives in Miami, Florida, where she is going to college. She said she was grateful not to have to go through the Navy SEALs training session.

“I was so happy I was not involved,” she said.

