Model Corinna Kopf Thanks Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom After Her Home was Burglarized

OnlyFans model and Fortnite gamer Corinna Kopf took a shot at President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after her house was reportedly ransacked by burglars in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

“thank you gavin newsom, honorable mention to joe biden,” Kopf wrote in a social media post, sharing footage of fellow model Abigail Ratchford’s LA home being robbed after her own house was invaded by burglars.

thank you gavin newsom, honorable mention to joe biden https://t.co/8aP5hK3pPg — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) February 20, 2024

Police told TMZ that Kopf’s Los Angeles home was burglarized last week by thieves who smashed through glass to get inside the house. the model was out of town when it happened, but received a notification on her phone that someone had broken in.

The burglars were gone by the time law enforcement arrived at the scene. It remains unclear what was stolen, as authorities told TMZ at the time of publishing that Kopf still needed to go through her belongings to see if anything is missing.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing video from Kopf’s home and trying to see if there was more footage taken around the neighborhood. The case is still under investigation and there have not yet been any arrests.

Last month, fellow model Abigail Ratchford also had her Los Angeles home invaded, but unlike Kopf, the model was still inside her house when three men broke into it, according to a report by TMZ.

The men, who smashed through a large window in the backyard and got into the house, ended up running away without stealing anything, as they appeared to have become frightened over the sounds of the alarm that went off.

The incident was also caught on Ratchford’s surveillance video.

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.