Bravo’s Andy Cohen Apologizes to Brandi Glanville, Says Proposal to Watch Him Have Sex Was ‘Meant in Jest’

Television host and executive producer of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise Andy Cohen apologized to former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, saying that his proposal to watch him have sex was “meant in jest.”

“It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” Cohen said in a Thursday X/Twitter post. “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

In his post, Cohen also claimed “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” referring to a video Glanville says she received from Cohen in 2022.

Cohen was responding to a letter sent to Bravo’s parent company NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, and Shed Media from Glanville’s attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos, claiming the TV host sent the former Real Housewives star an inappropriate video that included a proposal to watch him have sex in 2022.

“Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen,” the letter obtained by PEOPLE read.

“In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime,” the letter explained.

While the identity of the reality star that Cohen allegedly wanted to have sex with was not disclosed in the letter, the Bravo host’s social media post suggests it was Kate Chastain.

A source who says they saw the video told PEOPLE that the clip appeared comedic in nature.

“No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously,” the source said. “It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke.”

Glanville’s attorneys also mentioned that Cohen “remains in his post,” continuing to work with Bravo, claiming that “profits were prioritized over people.”

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter stated, before calling Cohen’s alleged behavior “an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.