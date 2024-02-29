AI Exec: Artificial Intelligence Will Usher in ‘Boom Times’ for Hollywood Studios as Inflation Hikes Production Costs

Artificial intelligence technology will usher in “boom times” for Hollywood by providing studios with an all-digital alternative to the physical production of movies and TV series, which is growing increasingly expensive thanks to Bideninflation.

That’s the view of one AI executive who believes that Hollywood has more to gain than lose by the technology. His take is bound to be unpopular with the thousands of blue-collar crew workers who are responsible for the physical side of production — cameras, lighting, sound, sets, trucks, and much more.

In addition, post-production workers — editors, sound designers, visual effects crews — stand to lose a great deal from the encroachment of AI.

Their livelihoods stand in the balance as Hollywood executives weigh AI as a cost-saving measure that will also save them the headache of messy strikes, like the two last year that brought the industry to a historic halt.

Nick Lynes — co-founder and and co-CEO of Flawless, which creates AI visual effects tools for the entertainment industry — spoke about the possibilities in a recent interview with Bloomberg News.

“I think the film industry is probably going to go through actually a boom time over the years that comes with the reduction of production costs,” he said. “Yes, there might be some people initially scared… but I think it represents boom times.”

Lynes said one of the “fundamental problems” facing Hollywood today is spiraling production costs. “One of the benefits of generative AI is going to bring is the ability to reduce those production costs,” he said.

He said his company is taking measures to ensure “we wouldn’t trample on artistic rights.”

In the end, he added, AI is a “mechanism to move forward to enable the industry to reenergize and enter the next decade.”

Many creative types and rank-and-file workers in Hollywood would disagree. Last year’s strikes by actors and writers focused to a large extent on securing guarantees that their jobs won’t be replaced by AI.

But studio executives are already implementing AI throughout the industry, putting numerous jobs on the line.

As Breitbart News reported, former Disney and DreamWorks Animation bossJeffrey Katzenberg recently predicted AI will slash 90 percent of animation jobs in just three years.

Tyler Perry has announced that he will halt an $800 million studio expansion in Atlanta, Georgia, after seeing the capabilities of OpenAI’s new model Sora.

