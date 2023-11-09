Former Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg says artificial intelligence (AI) will slash 90 percent of animation jobs in just three years.

Yep, a whole lot of leftists who hate us are about to lose their jobs.

Does anyone have a violin I can borrow?

“In the good old days, you might need 500 artists and years to make a world-class animated movie,” Katzenberg said during a Bloomberg New Economy Forum panel discussion on Thursday. “I don’t think it will take 10% of that three years from now.”

He added, “I don’t know of an industry that will be more impacted than any aspect of media, entertainment, and creation.”

“The adoption of AI will accelerate the digital transformation of the entertainment industry by a factor of 10, said 72-year-old Katzenberg[.]”

This is why a 70-minute animated movie costs $250 million today — all that labor. You have 500 animators slaving away for two or three years. Those costs add up.

The only surprising news here is that this technology didn’t happen sooner. My computer ignorance told me it would be fairly simple to program a computer to take an initial drawing and bring it to life based on a set of instructions involving movement. But as I said, I’m ignorant.

Maybe the good news here is that with 90 percent fewer animators at places like the Disney Grooming Syndicate, the woke tail won’t wag the dog so much. It’s the woke employees bullying Disney executives into taking stands on divisive political issues. It’s the woke employees demanding movies and TV shows groom and propagandize. That’s not to say the executives disagree with this messaging, but these things weren’t happening ten years ago before the Woke Revolution put the inmates in charge of the asylum.

What will be fun is watching people who hate us (Hollywood animators) rise up and whine about losing their jobs to the equivalence of automation after they said nothing about automation stealing working-class jobs over the last 50 years. After all, that’s all AI is — a form of automation. And if the end product is better (i.e., less political and sexualized movies and TV shows), who cares if people who hate us lose their jobs?

It’s not all bad news for these animators.

Think about it.

They already have a leg up on the autoworkers and factory workers and coalminers who’ve lost their jobs to automation…

Animators already know how to code.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. You can read an exclusive excerpt here and a review of the novel here.