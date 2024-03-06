‘Sister Wives’ Son Garrison Brown Dies at 25

The son of TV reality show Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison, has died. He was 25.
Janelle confirmed the loss on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
Kody also posted the same statement on his own Instagram page.
PEOPLE reports Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to the outlet: “On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.” The FPD confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.”
Lt. Hernandez’s statement continued, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”
Host network of the TLC reality show also expressed condolences.
“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown,” the network said in a statement to NBC News. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”
Janelle Brown became Kody Brown’s second wife in 1993 and Garrison had appeared on Sister Wives since its inception.
The show follows Kody Brown, his wife Robyn (née Sullivan), ex-wives Meri (née Barber), Janelle (née Schriever), and Christine (née Allred), and their 18 children (one by Meri, six by both Janelle and Christine, five by Robyn, although three were between her and her ex-husband David Preston Jessop).
The family began the series living in Lehi, Utah, before moving to Las Vegas in 2011 and then onwards to Flagstaff, Arizona, in mid-2018.
