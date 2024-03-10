Oscars: ‘Zone of Interest’ Director Decries ‘Ongoing Attack in Gaza,’ ‘Holocaust Being Hijacked by an Occupation’

The experimental Holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, took home the Oscar for Best International Feature, and its director, Jonathan Glazer, used the moment to decry Israel’s attack in Gaza.

Expounding upon the film’s themes, Glazer said that his film aimed to reflect the ongoing dehumanization in the present, including Israel and Gaza.

“All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, but rather look what we do now,” he said. Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all of our past and present.”

Glazer then said he and his fellow filmmakers “stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”

Glazer did, however, take the moment to honor the Israeli victims of the October 7 massacre at the hands of Hamas.

“Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza. All of the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?” he said.

