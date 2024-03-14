‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Filmmaker Daniel Kwan Warns about AI: ‘I’m Really Terrified’

The Oscar-winning co-director of Everything Everywhere All At Once is the latest filmmaker to warn the public about the dangers of artificial intelligence technology, saying he is “really terrified” of it.

“It’s magic, it’s going to solve cancer and bring solutions, it’s a powerful thing, but I’m really terrified of this new story,” Daniel Kwan said at a recent SXSW event, according to multiple reports.

He said many are “chasing” AI in an effort to stay ahead of the curve “because you know you’re next.”

“We’re not saying don’t use A.I. — I don’t believe in dogmas,” Kwan reportedly said. “AI is here and will be rapidly deployed in every aspect of our lives.”

A growing number of prominent filmmakers is warning about the dangers AI poses, not only to movie-making, but to the survival of civilization.

James Cameron warned that AI will lead to a Judgement Day-style cataclysm with out-of-control algorithms seizing the methods of warfare.

Blade Runner director Ridley Scott called AI bad for humanity, comparing it to a “technical hydrogen bomb.”

Christopher Nolan said A.I. is about to reach an “Oppenheimer moment” — or a point of no return — and that people need to be “held accountable” for its development.

