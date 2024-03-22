Liam Neeson, Glenn Close Perform Dramatic Readings of Trump Indictments for MSNBC

Hollywood stars Liam Neeson and Glenn Close have performed dramatic readings of the Trump indictments for an MSNBC podcast devoted to celebrating the ongoing political and legal persecution of the 45th president and presumed GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Set against an ominous musical soundtrack, Liam Neeson kicks off the podcast by reciting passages from the January 6 federal indictment in a special bonus episode of MSNBC’s “Prosecuting Trump.”

Later, Glenn Close reads in hushed tones from the New York indictment concerning alleged hush money payments — charges brought by Soros-backed New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

LISTEN: “The Trump Indictments,” a special 2-part series from the #ProsecutingDonaldTrump podcast. In Part 1, Glenn Close and Liam Neeson read key excerpts from the the New York hush money and January 6th cases against the former president. Listen here: https://t.co/8CWcm5jfeU pic.twitter.com/1GzR4QPWH1 — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) March 21, 2024

The dramatic readings alternate with giddy commentary from hosts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord — both of whom are former federal prosecutors. Weissmann has served as one of MSNBC’s regular commentators on the Trump indictments, claiming recently that Americans died in the Civil War so that leaders like Trump cannot run for office.

Their podcast is tied to their new book The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary.

The second part of the special episode features actors Peter Coyote and Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry reading from the Georgia indictment brought by embattled Fulton County DA Fani Willis (D), and the federal indictment over documents.

Trump recently filed a motion to disqualify Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case following her love affair with the lead prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade, who recently resigned.

