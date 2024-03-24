A-List actress Sharon Stone has recently spoken out on abuse she claims to have suffered in Hollywood, and comedian Dana Carvey is apologizing for an act he feels may have harmed her.

Last week, Stone appeared on the Fly On The Wall podcast, co-hosted by former Saturday Night Live stars Carvey and David Spade, to talk about her life and the time she hosted SNL while they were its regular cast members.

Stone said that she was “terrified” during her 1992 appearance on the live show when several men stormed the stage ahead of her opening monologue. Six were arrested for the breach. And Stone felt that the show’s producer, Lorne Michaels, “saved” her life by keeping her apart from the protesters — who were upset over her AIDS activism.

She recalled that she was stuck doing her monologue live, even as the protesters were being handcuffed and led away.

But it was Carvey’s apology that was the real surprise of the podcast.

One of the more controversial bits during the show was the “Airport Security Sketch” in which three security members (Carvey, Kevin Nealon, and Rob Schneider) keep triggering a metal detector, forcing Stone’s character to slowly take off her clothes to find the issue. The joke is that the men are obviously being lecherous, not vigilant.

During the podcast interview, Carvey said he is now ashamed of the sketch for two reasons: his portrayal if an Indian and for objectifying Stone.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever — to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said.

Spade echoed his co-host, saying the skit was “so offensive” and dated.

“It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era,” Carvey added.

Stone demurred from the apology. She said she didn’t mind it at all.

“I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense. That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke,” she said.

“Now we’re in such a weird and precious time,” Stone added. “People have spent too much time alone. People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other. Everyone is so afraid and are putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”

