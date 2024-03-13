Sharon Stone Claims Producer Told Her to Have Sex With Billy Baldwin to ‘Save’ the Movie. Billy Baldwin Fires Back

Billy Baldwin responded to Sharon Stone’s claim that late film producer Robert Evans told her to have sex with him in order to get a better performance out of the actor on the set of the 1993 film, Sliver, by suggesting that the actress was actually interested in him. “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” the Fair Game star wrote.

The actor goes on to claim that Stone had told friend Janice Dickinson that she was going to “make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.”

“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet,” the Backdraft star continued.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” Baldwin added.

The actor concluded his post by flirting with the idea of writing a tell-all book to shed light on the “many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional” anecdotes involving the Basic Instinct star.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?” he said. “That might be fun.”

Stone initially claimed that she had been pressured to have sex with a co-star in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, but did not disclose the identities of those allegedly involved.

But the Casino star started dropping names on Tuesday, during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Stone said that Evans told her he had slept with Ava Gardner, “and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

“If I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie,” Stone said of what she claimed the producer had told her.

“The real problem was me, because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track,” the actress added of Evans’ alleged argument. “The real problem was that I was such a tight-ass.”

