‘Mortified’ Blake Lively Apologizes for Mocking Princess Kate

Blake Lively is mortified and sorry in equal measure. That was the message from the actress as she made a grovelling apology to Kate, the Princess of Wales, after making fun of the Royal’s “photoshop fails” in the lead up to Friday’s announcement of her cancer battle.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” Lively said in a message shared via her Instagram account, Variety reports. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Earlier this month Lively had posted an edited photo promoting her Betty Buzz beverage line. It showed her sitting poolside with a can of Betty Booze with an enlarged thumb and a lemon floating above her head.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Lively had written, “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Worldwide Support Pours in For Princess Kate After Shock Cancer Announcementhttps://t.co/3f3KD2puoz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 23, 2024

That was a sideswipe noting visual anomalies in a photo released on Mother’s Day by the Royal Family depicting Middleton and her three children. That image prompted news agencies to issue a recall.

After the photograph ignited baseless speculation about why Catherine had been keeping a low profile most of this year, Catherine apologized for any “confusion” created by the image and said she had digitally edited it herself.

Fellow American entertainers face pressure to apologize for making jokes at Catherine’s expense.

Among them is reality television star Kim Kardashian, who wrote “On my way to go find Kate” on an Instagram post published five days before Catherine disclosed her cancer battle via video message.

“I think an apology is needed,” read a reply to the post that was left on Friday. Now her fans say she is the one who must make amends.

As Breitbart News reported, Late Show host Stephen Colbert earned a notice threatening legal action he joked about another unsubstantiated rumor: that Catherine’s absence of late perhaps stemmed from philandering by her husband, William, the Prince of Wales.

Instagram users flooded Colbert’s Instagram page with comments such as “Well done for making fun of a woman with cancer”, “shame on you” and “you bullied a woman with cancer.”