Report: Rose Hanbury’s Lawyers Sent Notice to Stephen Colbert for Spreading Prince William Affair Rumors

Lawyers for Lady Rose Hanbury have reportedly sent a notice to CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert after the comedian used his show to spread rumors of an alleged affair with Prince William.

Rose Hanbury — whose title is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley — denied the rumors in a statement sent to celebrity magazine In Touch Weekly.

“The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false,” her lawyers said.

Stephen Colbert joked about Hanbury during his March 12 show during which he also mocked her title.

“Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019,” he said.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” the comedian joked, adding in a fake British accent, “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”

Colbert’s joke came amid weeks of mounting speculation about the Princess of Wales, who had vanished from the public eye following abdominal surgery in January.

On Friday, Catherine said she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The revelation comes after King Charles III announced earlier this year that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The news about the Princess of Wales has prompted an outpouring of public support for the royal family as it deals with an unprecedented string of crises affecting its senior members.

