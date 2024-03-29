Diddy Lawsuit Alleges Underage Sex, Drugs, Beatings, Rapes — Feds Sex Trafficking Probe Targets Flight Manifests

Details in the lawsuits against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs allege a debaucherous lifestyle of underage sex, drugs, beatings, and rapes.

On Monday, Homeland Security officials raided the mogul’s residences in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The raid occurred at the music mogul’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” noted FOX.

“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing, saying in a statement through his lawyer that the raids were a “gross overuse of military-level force.” He also has not yet been charged with a crime.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the alleged parties, a.k.a. “Freak-Offs” or “F.O.s,” occurred at some of the swankiest hotels in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. “Sex parties so brutal that the young women and men lured into attending them would often vomit and pass out from being drugged, beaten and raped, sometimes for hours on end,” the outlet described them as.

Combs allegedly filmed these “Freak-Offs” and even “directed his staff to change the lighting or bedding to better display the women and men who performed for him sexually.” Per the outlet:

One of his alleged victims was Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, an aspiring young R&B singer who met Combs when she was 19 and he was 37. As a founder of Bad Boys Records, he helped promote her career, then forced her into years of physical and sexual servitude, Ventura alleges in a lawsuit she filed against the megastar in November in Manhattan federal court. At one of the hotel parties, she claims a drunken Combs beat her, then later, picked up one of the women in the hotel suite as if she were a child and dangled her over the 17th floor balcony of the unidentified hotel. There were other assaults at hotels around the country, according to the lawsuit, and Combs often paid the hotels tens of thousands of dollars for damages — and to take possession of any security footage that may have captured his violent behavior, the lawsuits claim.

Diddy immediately settled with Ventura one day after she filed the notorious lawsuit, asserting that his settlement should not be considered an admission of guilt. Several more lawsuits followed in the ensuing months, which eventually led to the Homeland Security raid on his homes this week.

Rodney “‘Lil Rod” Jones, a male music producer, later accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with male prostitutes, claims Diddy has denied. Jones also alleged in his suit that Diddy drugged him without consent and that the music mogul installed hundreds of hidden cameras in his homes to film people having sex. The lawsuit further named several music executives, unnamed rap artists, and even actor Cuba Gooding Jr. as having partaken in these alleged “Freak-Offs.”

According to Jones, Combs would sometimes send him to the Booby Trap on the River wearing a special baseball cap in order to recruit sex workers.

“Mr Combs provided Mr. Jones with an exclusive ‘Bad Boy’ baseball cap and required him to wear it to the Booby Trap on the River as a signal to any sex worker that he approached that Mr. Combs was in town and had sent Mr. Jones to recruit them,” Jones said in the lawsuit.

According to TMZ, federal law enforcement sources have said that “all of the jet charter companies Diddy used will receive subpoenas. We’re told the feds want to look at all the flight manifests to see who was on Diddy’s charter jets and where the planes went.”

“The manifest is critical … it will enable federal agents to contact the passengers and interview them. They will be particularly interested if some of the people who filed lawsuits against Diddy were on these planes,” it noted. “The feds will be looking at everyone on these aircrafts — and not just alleged victims — because they could be witnesses who either support or dispute the allegations.”

