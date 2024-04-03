Kanye West Accused Racism and Antisemitism in Harassment Lawsuit

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this one from a former employee alleging racism, antisemitism, and harassment.

A former employee filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in a California court claiming that the Yeezy brand chief told students that he was being persecuted by Jews.

Former West employee Trevor Phillips filed his suit in a Los Angeles court alleging that he suffered discrimination, harassment and retaliation from West, according to wireservice AFP.

In his suit, Phillips said that West frequently “berated” white people but also that he was often seen “frenziedly yelling at Black people.”

“Phillips, on several occasions, witnessed Kanye preach to his staff obscenities such as ‘the Jews are out to get me’ and ‘the Jews are stealing all my money’,” the ex-employee’s suit says.

Phillips worked for Yeezy for about a year starting in Nov. of 2022. He was also placed at the Dona Academy, the L.A. area school West sponsors.

In the suit, Phillips also claims that West often praised WWII German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, calling the antisemitic war leader “great.”

“Hitler was an innovator. He invented so many things. He’s the reason we have cars,” Phillips claims that West told employees.

The claim is odd since Hitler has never been credited with being a major player in the invention and promotion of the automobile.

Phillips also alleges that West instituted weight requirements on employees, and the lawsuit adds, “Kanye also told the employees… that no staff could be fat -– otherwise he would fire them.”

The former employee is seeking $35,000 in compensation.

“We hope… that the famous artist Mr West will understand that his messages, which we allege preach discrimination, anti-Semitism and love for Hitler, have no place in the world,” lawyer Carney R. Shegerian said.

West spent the better part of the last two years being accused of antisemitism after making a series of untoward remarks. But he has also apologized, spoken of his mental health challenges, and asked for people to give him a chance to prove himself while he deals with his issues.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s recent album, Vultures 1 quickly shot to the number one album in the U.S. late in Feb.

