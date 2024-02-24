Kanye West ‘Vultures 1’ Tops U.S. Album Chart, Year After He Praised Hitler

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Vultures 1 — rapper Kanye West’s collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign — is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday Usher’s Coming Home, followed by Noah Kahan’s Stick Season at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and SZA’s SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor eeeSwift’s 1989 (Tayler’s Version) at No. 6, Swift’s Lover at No. 7, Swift’s Midnights at No. 8, Toby Keith’s 35 Greatest Hits at No. 9 and Drake’s For All the Dogs at No. 10.

The feat comes more than a year after West praised Hitler during an appearance on the Alex Jones Show.

“I like Hitler,” West said, after praising the “good things” Hitler did.