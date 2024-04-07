Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Calls Dave Chappelle an ‘Egomaniac,’ Says Gay Jokes Still ‘Scary for Me’

Gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael won’t drop his beef with Dave Chappelle.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Jerrod Carmichael called out Chappelle for once insulting his 2022 coming-out-themed comedy special Rothaniel as “the bravest special for 1996.”

“And it’s like, that’s a funny enough line, whatever, but I wonder if he gets the irony that the fact that you are mocking it even then is why it was hard.”

The comedian has previously expressed displeasure with Chappelle’s transgender jokes, saying two years ago that Chappelle’s legacy is just “a bunch of opinions on trans shit,” which he called “an odd hill to die on.”

Carmichael claims Chappelle reacted badly to the comments.

“He took it as ‘Fuck Dave Chappelle,’ because he’s an egomaniac,” the comedian told Esquire. “He wanted me to apologize to him publicly or some shit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carmichael claimed the comedy world still treats gay people unfairly.

“I still think saying you’re gay is saying something’s wrong with you,” he said. “And so much of comedy is just gay jokes. As long as people continue to laugh at it and mock it, and as long as it’s a punchline, it’s going to be scary for somebody. It’s scary for me.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jerrod Carmichael’s hosting of last year’s Golden Globes was a ratings catastrophe. The final numbers showed just 6.3 million people tuned into the NBC telecast — a record low for the once must-see awards ceremony.

