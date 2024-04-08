Country Star Morgan Wallen Arrested on Three Felony Charges in Nashville

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on three felony charges late Sunday night after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

According to an arrest report for the 30-year-old singer, some Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers were standing in front of Chief’s Bar on Broadway when a chair fell from above.

The piece of flying furniture hit the ground just feet from where they were standing, NewsChannelFive Nashville reports.

Bar staff alleged to attending officers Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story of the business, according to the arrest report.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

He was booked shortly after 12.30am.

Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250 and he was spotted being shielded by umbrellas as he was released from Davidson County jail around 3.30am.

“At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,’ his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement seen and reported by the Daily Mail. ‘He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

The hitmaker is scheduled to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville from May 2 to May 4 as part of his “One Night at a Time” Tour.