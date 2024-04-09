Country Music Star Gavin Adcock Blasts Biden: ‘F**k You, Joe Biden! You C**ksucking Motherf**ker’

Country music singer Gavin Adcock has made it abundantly clear what he thinks of President Joe Biden.

During an opening set for Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” tour, Gavin Adcock launched into a profane tirade against the commander in chief, according to purported video footage from a recent performance over the weekend.

“Fuck you, Joe Biden,” the singer told the audience. “You cocksucking motherfucker!”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

I support Gavin Adcock message. 🔥🔥🔥 “Fvcking Joe Biden, you còck sucking mtfcker.” pic.twitter.com/IBDH6NuKhP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 8, 2024

The concert in question took place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana, according to a Newsweek report.

Adcock shared a more wholesome video, seemingly from the same performance, where he invited a youngster on stage.

“You tell ’em who’s winning the election next time,” the singer said.

“Trump 2024,” the boy shouted, eliciting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Watch below:

A true man of the people pic.twitter.com/H8QhZ4jNgh — Gavin Adcock Music (@GavinAdcock) April 7, 2024

Kid Rock has been a consistent supporter of former President Donald Trump as he seeks to win back the White House in November.

The singer called Trump the “toughest son of a bitch on the earth” during an interview with Tucker Carlson in December.

