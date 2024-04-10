Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Introducers Herself as ‘Fin’

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor Ben Affleck’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose has gotten a buzz-cut hairstyle and changed her name to Fin.

The actors’ daughter was seen wearing a black suit and tie and introducing herself as Fin before reading a bible verse at a memorial service for Garner’s father at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, according to a report by Daily Mail.

While the 15-year-old has been sporting a buzz-cut since February, last weekend was reportedly the first time she introduced herself in public with a new name.

“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” the child said at the church lectern, before reading Chapter 16, Verse 8 from the Book of Proverbs, “Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice.”

The memorial service for Garner’s father, William Jack Garner, was streamed live on Facebook.

William Jack Garner died on March 30 at the age of 85.

Garner announced her father’s death in an Instagram post last week, saying he died “peacefully.”

“We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question.),” the Alias star wrote. “While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

In addition to Fin, Garner and Affleck have two other children, 18-year-old daughter Violet Anne, and 15-year-old son Samuel. The actors reportedly split up in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Fin is the latest child of a celebrity to get pulled into the transgender or gender identity trend ever-growing among young people.

In 2022, Affleck married singer Jennifer Lopez, who has a 16-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz that uses gender-neutral pronouns. That same year, actress Sigourney Weaver revealed that Charlotte, the child she shares with husband Jim Simpson, is gender nonbinary.

In 2021, actress Jamie Lee Curtis’ son came out as transgender, changing his name to Ruby, with the actress saying she and her husband screenwriter Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Also in 2021, rapper Eminem’s adopted daughter Whitney came out as nonbinary, telling her TikTok followers that she has changed her name to Stevie, and is now going by “all pronouns.”

In 2020, former NBA star Dwyane Wade announced that his then-12-year-old son Zion is transgender and is now a daughter named Zaya.

