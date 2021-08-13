Eminem’s Adopted Daughter Comes Out as They/She/He, Whitney to Stevie

Rapper Eminem’s adopted daughter Whitney has come out as gender nonbinary, telling her TikTok followers that she has changed her name to Stevie, and is now going by “all pronouns.”

The teenager shared several photos showing her appearance changing over time, eventually showing herself with short hair as non-binary messages flashed on the screen.

The video begins with with audio of the 19-year-old seemingly crying with joy, along with the caption, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself,” before a montage of photos is shown to showcase how she has changed over time.

In the beginning of the montage, the photos showing the teen with long hair are labeled “Whitney, she/her,” but when photos start appearing with her hair cut short, the caption changes to “Whitney, they/she.”

As the photo time lapse continues, the caption changes to “Stevie, they/she,” before eventually changing to “Stevie, all pronouns.”

Throughout the entire video, the song, “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” by Labrinth is heard playing in the background. The song is perhaps best known for being the interlude to HBO’s Euphoria — a show featuring a copious amount of teenage gay, lesbian, and transsexual sex.

Whitney — who is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Scott — was born in 2002, and was adopted by the rapper in 2005. Her biological father, Eric Hartter, died of a suspected drug overdose in 2019.

In another video posted to TikTok on the same day as her non-binary photo montage video, Whitney showed herself having a fictional conversation about being adopted.

The video, which included captions, started with, “He’s not you’re real dad — you’re adopted.”

As television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex, more young people are identifying as non-binary.

Research published last month by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

Eminem is just latest Hollywood star who’s child has embraced the LGBTQ lifestyle. Last month, Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, a loud gun control advocate, climate change activist, who backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, told AARP Magazine she and Her husband, screenwriter Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

