Watch: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Miriam Margolyes Likens Jews in Israel to Hitler

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes likened Jews in Israel to Hitler, saying, “It seems as if Hitler has won,” claiming Hitler himself has “changed” Jews from compassionate and caring people into a “vicious genocidal nationalist nation” that kills women and children.

“I’m an Australian citizen, I’m 83, and I have never been so ashamed of Israel as I am at this moment. To me, it seems as if Hitler has won,” Margolyes said in a video message released via the Jewish Council of Australia on Friday.

Watch Below:

The indomitable Miriam Margolyes OBE has a message in support of the Jewish Council! She calls for all of us Jews to “shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire” pic.twitter.com/UgwRSusq84 — Jewish Council of Australia (@jewishcouncilAU) April 5, 2024

“He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious genocidal nationalist nation, pursuing and killing women and children,” the actress continued.

Margolyes, who is best known for starring as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise, went on to say that while she condemns Hamas, “Jewish people” in Israel are “shocking, embarrassing, and wicked.”

“Of course, I condemn the Hamas action, of course I do,” she said. “But what we are doing — Jewish people, over in Israel — is shocking, embarrassing, and wicked.”

“And I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on,” the actress added.

Margolyes then called on Jews to scream and beg for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

“In the name of humanity, I call upon all Jews to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire,” she said.

“It is not anti-Semitic to have a different opinion on the wartime actions,” Margolyes continued. “We have to do, as my mother used to say, the right thing. The right thing is a ceasefire to stop the killing — certainly to beg and insist on the release of hostages — but there is an opinion about Israel’s actions, which is it’s not anti-Semitic to voice what Israel is doing is wrong.”

“It is wicked,” Margolyes said. “And if you want to say this, is very bad for Israel.”

The actress concluded, stating, “Please, call on your rabbis, on your communities, on all the people you know, voice your disgust and detestation of the Israeli actions. Please. You are then doing the right thing and behaving in accordance with Jewish tradition.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. People around the world have since reacted to the massacre of Jews in Israel by attacking Israel over its response to terrorism.

