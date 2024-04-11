Caitlyn Jenner on O.J. Simpson Death: ‘Good Riddance’

Caitlyn Jenner reacted to the death of former NFL running back and accused murderer O.J. Simpson by taking to social media to write, “Good Riddance.”

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” Jenner wrote in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

As Breitbart News reported, Simpson died on Wednesday at the age of 76 following a long battle with cancer.

His family made the announcement in a Thursday X/Twitter post, writing, in part, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson made headlines in February when it was announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Reports also suggested he had entered hospice care while receiving chemotherapy treatment. The ex-NFL football player then took to social media to insist that he was not in “hospice.”

Jenner is not the only one to react to Simpson’s death in this way.

Similarly, Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in June of 1994, said Thursday that Simpson’s passing is “No great loss to the world.”

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Goldman told NBC reporter Daniel Arkin. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

I just spoke on the phone with Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, about the death of O.J. Simpson: "The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It's no great loss to the world. It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone." — Daniel Arkin (@d_arkin) April 11, 2024

“Fred Goldman outlived O.J.,” one X/Twitter user noted, adding, “At least Fred and Kim can finally live in a world knowing O.J. isn’t in it.”

