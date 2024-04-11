O.J. Simpson Dies of Cancer at Age 76

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson made headlines in February when it was announced that the former NFL player and accused murderer had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Reports also indicated that Simpson had entered hospice care while he received chemotherapy treatment. However, Simpson himself refuted that report on X.

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking ‘bout hospice?” Simpson said in a video posted to X.

Simpson achieved fame as a college football star at the University of Southern California (USC) and followed that up with a stellar 11-year career in the NFL before launching a successful broadcasting and movie career.

However, in 1994, Simpson’s fame gave way to infamy as video of him fleeing Los Angeles police officers in a white Bronco after he was charged with the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson went to trial to contest the charges in 1995 and was acquitted of criminal murder. The verdict came as a shock to many who believed Simpson was the murderer and that the verdict was fraudulent.

Two years later, Simpson was found civilly liable for the murders.

During his time at USC, Simpson was seen as a breaker of racial barriers during the turbulent 1960s.

Simpson was one of the biggest stars in the NFL during his time in Buffalo. In 1973, he became the only player to rush for 2,000 in a 14-game season. He also had an 1800-yard season in 1975 and a 1500-yard season in 1976.

Anyone who watched television in the 1980s remembers the Hertz car commercials featuring a running, spinning, and jumping O.J. Simpson as he hurried to make his flight.

The former Heisman Trophy winner also gained notoriety for his marriage to a former homecoming queen, Nicole Brown.

After the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, O.J. Simpson assembled one of the finest legal defense teams in history. A significant amount of the evidence in the case centered on the fit of the gloves the prosecution alleged Simpson wore.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” Simpson said of the killings in 2019. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”