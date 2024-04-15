Nolte: LGBTQQIAAP2S+ Fans Are Hoping Disney’s ‘Bluey’ Subtly Introduced Gay Characters

The LGBTSUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS crowd is declaring victory with the claim that the Disney Grooming Syndicate has introduced a gay character into Bluey, a popular children’s show.

“Disney+’s animated preschool show Bluey has joined the likes of Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol as a kids’ show that includes LGBTQ+ characters and topics,” reports the far-left groomers at Pink News.

As much as I despise the Disney Grooming Syndicate, I’m not so sure about this:

TikToker Aussie Girl Margie, whose account is dedicated to Bluey, offered a helpful explanation as to why this episode, in particular, is particularly relevant to LGBTQ+ viewers. Chihuahua Pretzel is revealed to have two lesbian mums. The delivery of this information might be fleeting, but still groundbreaking. Aussie Girl Margie notes: “Pretzel is talking about his guinea pig running away, he says my mums. He has two mums and that’s the first gay or lesbian or LGBTQ+ couple confirmed in the show.

Here’s the screencap of one moment out of a 28-minute episode:

“My mums told me he might come back, but he didn’t.”

That’s it. That’s all this online squealing is based on—someone in an Australian show using the word “mums,” which reads to me like a touch of slang, not some sort of warning that Bluey is about to join pretty much everything else on Disney+ to queer your little children—although that would not surprise me.

“GAY DOGS IN BLUEY!!! IM SO GLAD FOR THIS. As a person who lived with his mom and her gf at one point in time, I think this is great,” read one xweet.

“Bluey went woke,” complained one xweeter. “Just caught it. Pretzel has two ‘mums’. I knew it would happen eventually.”

Okay. Relax. Plenty of people here in America refer to their parents as “moms” and “pops.”

Again, I put nothing past the child abusers at Disney, but let’s all settle down.

Until now, I’ve never heard of Bluey, but it’s weird that a show that seems to be meant for little kids has such an invested crowd of gay teens and adults dissecting its every word.

Anyway, there are some disappointed doubters about the whole gay Bluey thing. “They worded the ‘mums’ line very particularly yall,” wrote one xweeter. “I want gay people in bluey so bad, but the fact there is even a debate, confirms for me that this was simply a PR move.”

One xweeter says he saw the episode in Italian and the character just “say[s] his parents no gay dog.”

This was seconded by a second xweeter: “In the Italian version, he only says ‘my mum’ and no ‘my mums.’”

Who knows?

What’s tragic is that Disney is so corrupted and evil that there is a real possibility the multinational corporation has made its first move to pervert Bluey, which was/is a wholesome show for preschoolers.

What’s children’s TV going to look like in ten years? I’m assuming just straight-up gay porn.

Borrowed Time is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available on Kindle and Audiobook.