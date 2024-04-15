Watch–Kesha Changes ‘Tik Tok’ Lyrics at Coachella: ‘F**k P. Diddy’

During a surprise appearance at Coachella this weekend, pop star Kesha performed her hit 2010 single “Tik Tok”– but with one major alteration.

Viral videos from the performance show that instead singing “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy,” Kesha changed the lyrics to say: “Wake up in the mornin’ screaming ‘Fuck P. Diddy.'”

The alteration comes after Homeland Security officials recently raided rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’s residences in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The raids occurred at Diddy’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles as well as Miami Beach.

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing, saying in a statement through his lawyer that the raids were a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

No charges against the music producer have been filed.

Watch below (Warning: Strong language):

Renee Rapp brings out Kesha to sing TikTok: “wake up in the morning screaming Fuck P. Diddy.” #Coachella pic.twitter.com/HNbs81rd7Z — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 15, 2024

Diddy’s legal woes appear to stem at least in part from alleged sex parties during which attendees were reportedly drugged and sexually violated.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the alleged parties were known as “Freak-Offs” and occurred in multiple cities. The outlet described them as “sex parties so brutal that the young women and men lured into attending them would often vomit and pass out from being drugged, beaten and raped, sometimes for hours on end.”

