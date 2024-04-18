Nolte: Bill Maher Blasts Actors Who Blacklisted Woody Allen as ‘Pu**ies’

The increasingly red-pilled Bill Maher defended Woody Allen against that phony molestation allegation and accurately described the actors who blacklisted the Oscar winner as a “bunch of pussies.”

Maher made the comments during a podcast interview with Katie Couric. On top of his dead-on description of those pussies, he accurately defended Allen as innocent of the three-decade-old molestation allegation made by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

“There’s these actors who won’t work with him anymore and some of them made movies with him are saying, ‘I regret doing that.’ What a bunch of pussies!” Maher said. “First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and [was] vindictive.”

Those fascist pussies include Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Hayley Atwell, Colin Firth, Mira Sorvino, Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig, and Timothée Chalamet.

“I don’t think he committed that crime. There was two police investigations that exonerated him,” Maher added.

“So first of all, I just flat-out believe [Allen],” HBO’s Real Time host continued. “I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight.”

Couric pushed back with the lie that there is “some pretty damning” evidence in support of Dylan’s allegation. Trust me, there is not. Two states conducted months-long investigations into this lie. Both states concluded the molestation never happened.

Couric’s “evidence” is that Allen has allegedly asked girlfriends to “dress up in little anklets and Mary Janes and baby doll dresses.”

“Really? Do you think he’s the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and baby doll [dresses]?” Maher shot back. “That’s what we grew up on, that’s what we find sexy…that doesn’t make you a pervert.”

Couric’s “evidence” is even stupider than that. What you might find sexy doesn’t make you a predator within that realm. In his 60-year career, no one—not one actress, crewperson, or acquaintance of Allen’s—has ever alleged any wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior.

The beauty of America—if you still believe in America—is that we don’t have to worry about this. Allen was never even indicted. Two states cleared him. That’s it. Game over. In America, that is supposed to mean we all go on with our lives and allow Allen to go on with his.

And I would add this to the argument…

Woody Allen is so innocent of this smear that they couldn’t get him, and if you remember the media furor around this thirty years ago—and I do—they were out to get him—the media, the justice system… The bloodlust to ruin this guy was not unlike what we see around former President Trump today. But…

They couldn’t get him, and there wasn’t even enough to bring it to a grand jury in a country where everyone’s indicted.

Here are my previous, in-depth looks at this blatant act of McCarthyism against Allen (here, here, and here).

Although he didn’t write or direct it, everyone should watch Woody Allen in The Front (1976). The fact this has happened to Allen in real life is nuts. The “Go fuck yourself” scene should be everyone’s North Star in these fascist times.

