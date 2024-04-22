Hollywood star Michael Rapaport has no time for the endless anti-Jewish protesters screaming their messages on campuses across the country. He warned Monday the law of unintended consequences will apply and the hate-filled protests will simply enhance the prospect of a Donald Trump victory come November.

Taking to social media outlet X – formerly known as Twitter – Rapaport declared: “The anti-Jewish screaming on college campuses will be worth the screaming when Trump wins in November, and you’ll have nobody to scream at but yourself. That includes everyone who’s silent about it right now. Each and every one of you anti-Jewish and ‘Israel ain’t got nothing to do with me’ people.”

pic.twitter.com/12ajiYbORd — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 22, 2024

The actor spoke barely 48-hours after anti-Israel protesters at Yale University tore down an American flag on Friday night as they occupied the campus in what Jewish students have called an act of intimidation against them and against the university, as Breitbart News reported.

The video circulated on social media on Saturday and Sunday, with kaffiyeh-clad activists whooping and cheering as they tore down the Stars and Stripes.

A mob of Yale students shout "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA" as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor. (Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Protesters at Columbia University also chanted explicitly pro-terror slogans this past week, calling for the killing of Israeli soldiers, as they occupied the campus illegally — even after a wave of arrests by the New York Police Department.

The video of the pro-terror chants, some of which were in Arabic, was captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). Demonstrators called for Israeli soldiers to be killed and for Palestine to be “Arab” — free of Jews.

Participants at Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Protest Chant: Oh Al-Qassam Brigades, You Make Us Proud, Kill Another Soldier Now! Israel Will Fall! Palestine Is Arab! @Columbia pic.twitter.com/RxAy03B2fS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 18, 2024

The protests coincided with the congressional testimony last week of Columbia University President Nemat Shafik and other university officials about the problem of antisemitism on campus.

All of them admitted it was a problem — but could not explain the lenient treatment given to students and others who had violated university policies, as Breitbart News Senior Editor Joel Pollak pointed out.