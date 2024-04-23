Rapper Meek Mill Says Hummer EV Brake Pedal Failed Before Crash: It Almost Killed Me

Rapper Meek Mill says he wishes he never bought his new Hummer Electric Vehicle because, he says, it almost killed him.

The Dreamchasers rapper had posted about his auto wreck back in March when he posted a photo of the smashed-up Hummer.

But now he is going into more detail on what he claims happened, saying that the brake pedal fell off and adding that the car even started driving forward when it was supposed to be in park, TMZ reported.

Mill, who was pardoned by PA Democrat Gov. Tom Wolfe last year on drug charges, also said that even the airbags did not deploy when the brake pedal fell off and he smashed the front end.

Mills mentioned his woes on X without mentioning the model he was driving.

“Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car ‘not Tesla’ do the same thing,” the rapper said on social media. “I crashed and got hurt bad… The air bags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me. I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!”

In another post, Mill wrote, “First day I bought this care no air bags… brake pedal came off,,, with door open no safety effects… no laser censor working,,, this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off!! I had this care for 4hrs maximum.”

First day I bought this car no air bags … brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum pic.twitter.com/dxm11kyUzu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2024

The upshot of the whole experience is that Mill has decided to only buy Tesla EVs from this point forward.

